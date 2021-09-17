Shore up charities to accomplish platform goals: advocacy group to political parties

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, left to right, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. While campaigns this election have been focused on growing the economy and supporting families and businesses, an advocate groups says charities and nonprofits have been left out of the conversation .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld