Quebec nurse tells Echaquan inquiry she's sorry for 'cruel' comments caught on film

MONTREAL - A Quebec nurse who was fired for insulting Joyce Echaquan as she lay dying in hospital last September apologized Thursday for the comments she admitted were cruel.
The fired nurse was the latest witness at the Quebec coroner's inquiry examining the circumstances of Echaquan's death on Sept. 28, 2020, at the hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.
The 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven filmed herself at the hospital as a nurse and an orderly were heard insulting and mocking her not long before she died. The nurse, who is currently unemployed, was heard at various points in the seven-minute video saying Echaquan was stupid, good for sex, a drain on the health system and better off dead.
"I know that I was cruel and I apologize," the nurse told the inquiry Thursday. She addressed Echaquan's family directly: “I beg your forgiveness for what I said. I'm sorry, I too wouldn't have liked someone to talk like that to someone in my family."
She said she was overworked and stressed when she made the comments toward Echaquan, adding that the hospital had a labour shortage made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nurse insisted she didn't insult Echaquan because the patient was Indigenous. She said that when she heard her comments in the video she couldn't believe she had uttered them.
"When I heard it, I was like, 'it's not me,'" the nurse said.
Coroner Géhane Kamel appealed for calm after one of the lawyers for the regional health authority said nurses who had testified during the inquest have received death threats. The identities of hospital staff are under publication bans.
Quebec provincial police have been notified of the threats, the coroner said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.