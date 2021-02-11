Forgotten story of Toronto neighbourhood illustrates lack of Black history education

People go for a New Years Day skate at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on January 1, 2021. Hidden in a downtown Toronto tourist hub is a rich, little-known history. The area now called the Discovery District -- home to such landmarks as Toronto City Hall, Nathan Phillips Square and the Eaton Centre -- was once a thriving Black community known as The Ward, which served as a landing spot for American refugees fleeing slavery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston