SAANICH, B.C. - Police in British Columbia were hunting for a suspect on the run after multiple people were hurt in a shooting at a bank in the Victoria area.
Police in Saanich, B.C., said they had two people in custody after the Tuesday shooting, and they were looking for a third person they believe was involved.
BC Emergency Health Services said seven ambulances were sent to the scene and five people were taken to hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.
Officers said they were evacuating business and homes in the area over fears that an explosive might be involved.
Fabien Cosineau told CTV News that he was in a nearby bike shop when he saw what appeared to be two officers shot and another person on the ground.
A woman who lives in the area told The Canadian Press that she was in her kitchen when she heard shots ring out shortly after 11 a.m.
"I heard pop, pop, pop. It was in succession,” said the woman, who would only identify herself as Karen.
“A few minutes later I heard sirens. I definitely heard multiple shots of gunfire. I was in the kitchen with the back door open and I heard the noise.”
Saanich is a community of about 120,000 within the greater Victoria area on Vancouver Island. It has its own police force.
Resident Tracy Yarr said she went around her house locking the doors and shuttering her windows soon after the police put out an advisory telling people to stay inside and avoid the area.
"I've locked everything down," she said, adding the shooting had taken away her sense of comfort and calm.
"This is really astounding for us," she said. "I mean, shocking."
-- With files from Hina Alam in Vancouver
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.