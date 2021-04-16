New restrictions in Ontario?; eight dead in U.S. shooting: In The News for April 16

In this photo provided by Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), a Pale-headed snake is photographed in Sydney, Thursday, April 15, 2021. This is the venomous snake that authorities say made an 870-kilometer (540-mile) journey to Sydney from a Toowoomba packing plant wrapped in plastic with a pair of baby cos lettuces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gary Pattinson/WIRES