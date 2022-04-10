What's Canadian? Regulator will define what qualifies as a Canadian film

An actor believed to be Ryan Reynolds is dressed as Deadpool on a movie set in downtown Vancouver, B.C. Monday, April 13, 2015. What constitutes a Canadian film, TV program or "content" is at the heart of new legislation before Parliament that would require streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ to feature a certain amount of Canadian content, similar to the obligations long placed on traditional broadcasters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward