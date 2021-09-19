OAKVILLE, ONTARIO - Erin O'Toole is telling supporters to pound the pavement and get out the vote on his last day of campaigning, while he runs toward the finish line at more of a jog than a sprint.
The Conservative leader returned from a morning run at about 9:30 a.m., before boarding a bus to visit different campaigns in the Greater Toronto Area. The 905 region surrounding Toronto is one of the most critical for O'Toole's path to victory.
O'Toole has campaigned in a style that is anything but normal, often trading face-to-face interactions with Canadians for a virtual format that relies on people picking up the phone and tuning into online townhalls.
It's a strategy the party hopes delivers them new voters on Monday in an election where the Conservatives and Liberals have been locked in a tight race.
As he hit the home stretch, O'Toole and other Conservatives ramped up the message in recent says to warn frustrated voters, including their own, not to pick "smaller parties" on election day, saying that would result in another Liberal government.
Without saying it by name, Conservatives are referring to the threat posed by the more right, populist People's Party of Canada that appears to be gaining more momentum, rallying against mandatory vaccination policies and the use of passport-like systems by provinces.
O'Toole's first elbow-bumping session of the day took place before noon in Oakville, Ont. with Kerry Colborne. She is looking to unseat Liberal Anita Anand, who served as the minister in charge of Canada's vaccine procurement effort.
"In this final stretch, talk to your neighbours, go to the Tim Hortons, talk to the person in line with you, distanced of course," he told the crowd of about 30 supporters.
"Talk to everyone about our positive vision, Canada's Recovery Plan. Canada's Conservatives — we're not your grandfather's Conservative Party anymore. We're reaching out to everyone, we're a big, blue positive tent that believes in this great country."
O'Toole has refused to say whether he knows how many of his candidates are not double vaccinated, nor will he say if all new MPs would need to get both COVID-19 shots.
O'Toole ducked out without taking questions Sunday, but Colborne told reporters she is double-vaccinated and believes it's important to be, but says she can't speak for whether other candidates decide to say whether they are, too.
Questions about the vaccination status of Conservative candidates have followed O'Toole throughout the campaign, in part because he's the only major party leader to not require full immunization. The stance reflects the party's position to respect personal choice.
The Liberals have hammered on the issue in an effort to set themselves apart from the Conservatives. The frequent Liberal broadsides have led O'Toole to say the party leader is dividing Canadians, while Justin Trudeau has countered by comparing O'Toole's leadership to that of premiers in Western Canada, where COVID-19 cases have been spiking.
From Oakville, O'Toole travelled to Markham, Ont., where the party hopes to defeat Liberal candidate and trade minister Mary Ng. He brought a small group of volunteers coffee and doughnuts, and told them Conservatives will fight for more economic opportunities in the region.
The Conservative leader ignored a man holding a sign who was protesting about the need for public health care to cover autism services.
O'Toole also ducked taking questions from reporters on the last full day of the campaign, exiting through a side door from the event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2021.