Application for jury to see photo of Myles Gray's injuries made too late: coroner

Protesters hold banners with a photograph of Myles Gray, who died following a confrontation with several police officers in 2015, before the start of a coroner's inquest into his death, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 17, 2023. The coroner presiding over the inquest says he won't allow the jury to see a photograph showing injuries at the time the 33-year-old died, because the application was made too late in the process. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck