Quebec election: Liberal party campaigning largely outside Montreal-area strongholds

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade responds to reporters' questions at a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in St-Agapit, Que. From the left, candidates Frederic Beauchemin, Marwah Rizqy, Dominique Anglade and Normand Cote. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jacques Boissinot