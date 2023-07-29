'Perfectly excited': Canadian scientists await first look at bits from asteroid Bennu

This December 14, 2018 handout image shows the asteroid Bennu in a composite of 12 images taken by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft's PolyCam imager from a distance of 24 kilometres. A group of Canadian scientists are eagerly awaiting delivery of samples from the asteroid collected nearly half-a-million kilometres from Earth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona, *MANDATORY CREDIT*