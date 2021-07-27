Fix needed for issue behind Cyclone crash, Barton sentencing: In The News for July 27

A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter from 12 Wing Shearwater, home of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron, flies near the base in Eastern Passage, N.S. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The software issue identified as a cause of last year's CH-148 naval helicopter crash off Greece that killed six Canadian crew members needs to be fixed without delay, say experts on the interplay between automation and humans in aircraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan