Weekend 'anomaly' over Montana first detected in Canadian airspace: Norad commander

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. An "anomaly" that military officials were tracking through the weekend before fighter jets downed an unknown object over the Great Lakes was first detected in Canadian airspace. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-U.S. Navy via AP