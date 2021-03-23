Desmond inquiry: soldier's application for firearms licence didn't mention his PTSD

Lionel Desmond (front row, far right) was part of the 2nd battalion, of the Royal Canadian Regiment, based at CFB Gagetown and shown in this 2007 handout photo taken in Panjwai district in between patrol base Wilson and Masum Ghar in Afghanistan. A former firearms official told an inquiry today that Lionel Desmond was not truthful when he applied to have his firearms licence renewed in 2014, two years before the former soldier fatally shot three family members and himself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Facebook-Trev Bungay MANDATORY CREDIT