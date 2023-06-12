Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada

The Murtle Lake wildfire, located within Wells Gray Provincial Park, is shown in this handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service on Friday, June 9, 2023. Quebecers are returning home as the province takes the offensive in its battle against a record wildfire season, but elsewhere gusty winds are fuelling a huge blaze in northeastern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT **