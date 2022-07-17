Trudeau, Zelenskyy to talk turbines as Ukrainian supporters ready to protest

Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today as relations between the two countries have been strained by Canada's decision to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Probst