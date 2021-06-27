Canada's tragic residential-school reckoning could be grim harbinger for U.S.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland appears before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Haaland, the first Indigenous cabinet member in U.S. history, launched an investigation last week into the history of Indigenous residential schools in the United States — a move prompted by the tragic discovery of unmarked graves at former school sites in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/J. Scott Applewhite