Climate agreement between Canada, India discusses renewable energy but omits coal

Machineries work at an open pit coal mining site in Tiru valley of Wokha district, in the northeastern state of Nagaland, India, Dec. 15, 2021. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new agreement signed Thursday to co-operate with India on climate action is an opportunity for Canada to export its renewable energy technology, particularly related to making renewable energy a reliable source of electricity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Yirmiyan Arthur