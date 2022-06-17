WINNIPEG - Manitoba RCMP say Arthur Masse, a 92-year-old priest, has been charged with indecent assault after a decade-long investigation into the Fort Alexander Residential School northeast of Winnipeg.
More coming.
WINNIPEG - Manitoba RCMP say Arthur Masse, a 92-year-old priest, has been charged with indecent assault after a decade-long investigation into the Fort Alexander Residential School northeast of Winnipeg.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.