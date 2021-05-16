The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
7:25 p.m.
Alberta is reporting 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical health officer, says in a tweet that Alberta's test positivity rate is 9.6 per cent.
Hinshaw says there are 647 people with COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals, including 186 in intensive care.
She says Alberta has administered 2,189,999 vaccine doses.
---
4:05 p.m.
Saskatchewan is reporting 167 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional virus-related death.
The person who died was in the 80-plus age category, according to the province's daily pandemic update, and was from the Saskatoon zone.
The update says 2,082 COVID-19 cases are considered active in Saskatchewan.
There are 137 people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan hospitals, with 24 in intensive care.
---
2:35 p.m.
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19.
The province is now dealing with 116 active infections, and has reported 2,063 cases and 41 deaths since the pandemic began.
Seven people are recovering in hospital, including two in intensive care.
---
2:25 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting 126 new cases of COVID-19 today.
On Saturday, the province's daily case count dropped below 100 for the first time since May 1.
The entire province has been subjected to strict lockdown measures since April 28, when it became clear the third wave of COVID-19 had arrived in Nova Scotia.
As of today, Nova Scotia has 1,531 active cases of COVID-19 — 92 people were in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.
---
2:10 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19.
All of the new cases are related to travel within Canada, and all but two involve people under the age of 40.
Health officials are reporting 85 active infections in the province, but there is only one person recovering in hospital.
The province has recorded 1,193 cases since the pandemic began, including six deaths.
---
1:50 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 534 new cases of COVID-19 today as well as four new deaths among virus patients.
Three of them were in their 50s, while the fourth was in his 80s.
The current five-day test-positivity rate is 12.3 per cent provincially and 14.1 per cent in Winnipeg.
There are 258 people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID 19 and 71 patients in intensive care.
---
1:20 p.m.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says summer camps will be allowed to reopen in the province this year.
The premier's remarks came during a stop at a mass vaccination clinic west of Toronto.
Ford offered no details on reopening plans, including whether they pertained to overnight or day camps and any public health measures that may be in place.
A spokesperson from the Premier's office says more details will be announced before the province's stay-at-home order lifts on June 2.
---
11:20 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 716 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, both from the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations and intensive care numbers each declined by one to 508 and 119, respectively.
The province added 90,196 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours and 2,234 from earlier to its grand total of 4,323,040 vaccines administered.
The province says 48.2 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.
---
11 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 2,199 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, along with 30 new deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 633 of the most recent infections were identified in Toronto, 547 in Peel Region, 172 in York Region, 143 in Durham and 129 in Hamilton.
Hospitalizations fell by 254 to 1,292, with 714 patients in intensive care and 509 on ventilators.
Elliott says the province administered more than 139,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday alone, bringing the provincial total past the seven million mark since the start of the immunization effort.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2021