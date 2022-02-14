Feds go after blockade financing with expanded Fintrac powers, directions to banks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference announcing the Emergencies Act will be invoked to deal with protests, Monday, February 14, 2022 in Ottawa. Trudeau says he has invoked the Emergencies Act to bring to an end antigovernment blockades he describes as illegal and not about peaceful protest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian WyldTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld