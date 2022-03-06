'Line between life and death': Cousins used trapping skills, body spray to survive

A February 2022 handout photo shows Julian Herman as he dries out his gear and Ron Hyggen preparing to saw wood after their snowmobiles got stuck in slushy snow on Triveet Lake. The two men and another cousin, Thomas Barnett, used traditional trapping skills and Old Spice body spray to start a fire to keep warm while waiting to be rescued. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Thomas Barnett, *MANDATORY CREDIT*