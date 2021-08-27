MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is coming out this morning with a promise of money for provinces that develop their own form of vaccine passports.

What the party is promising is a $1-billion fund provinces and territories could dip into to help them implement a proof-of-vaccination system.

So far, Quebec and British Columbia have announced provincial vaccine passport systems.

Funding would be on a per-capita basis and only if provinces back their systems with "an enforceable mandate" to show proof of full vaccination for visiting non-essential businesses.

Trudeau is also promising a re-elected Liberal government would put $100 million toward researching the long-term effects of COVID-19.

The Liberal leader is making the announcement during a swing through the Greater Toronto Area, in a province where vaccine passports have pitted a reluctant Progressive Conservative government against local medical officers of health and business groups.

