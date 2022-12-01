Military was told to prepare to intervene in 'Freedom Convoy' protests: official

A protester shovels snow in front of parked semi-trailer and pickup trucks on Rideau Street, on the 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The Defence Department's top official says he told the military to prepare to intervene as "Freedom Convoy" protests gridlocked downtown Ottawa and several border crossings with the U.S. earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang