Ex-Guantanamo detainee sues Canada over 14-year detention and torture

Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Mohamedou Ould Slahi speaks about his experiences under CIA interrogation via video from his home in Mauritania to an anti-torture group in Raleigh, N.C., Nov. 30, 2017. Slahi, a Mauritanian who lived in Montreal for two months, launched a $35-million lawsuit Friday alleging that faulty intelligence provided by Canadian officials contributed to his detention without charge and torture at offshore military prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emery Dalesio