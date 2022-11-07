Health ministers meeting, Emergencies Act inquiry continues : In The News for Nov. 7

A registered nurse takes a moment to look outside while attending to a ventilated COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital, in Toronto, Jan. 25, 2022. Canada's health ministers are set to meet in British Columbia this week, four months after premiers from across the country gathered in Victoria to show a united front of frustration over what they called a "crumbling" health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette