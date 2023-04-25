Baffinland requests further production increase at Nunavut iron ore mine

A helicopter passes over excavation equipment at the Mary River exploration camp, the site of a proposed iron mine on northern Baffin Island, Aug.17, 2006. The owner of an iron ore mine on the tip of Baffin Island says it needs to again increase production to prevent job losses, and several federal cabinet ministers are calling on a Nunavut environmental assessment agency to prioritize the request. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vinne Karetak