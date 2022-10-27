Federal deficit for previous fiscal year comes in lower than anticipated in budget

Storm clouds pass by the Peace tower and Parliament Hill Tuesday August 18, 2020 in Ottawa. Annual financial statements show the federal deficit for the previous fiscal year was $23.6 billion lower than the projected in the spring budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA - Annual financial statements show the federal deficit for the previous fiscal year was $23.6 billion lower than the projected in the spring budget.

According to public accounts documents released Thursday, the federal deficit for the 2021-22 fiscal year was less than expected because of Canada's strong economic recovery from the pandemic and the winding-down of pandemic supports.

The federal deficit was $90.2 billion, while the 2022 budget projected it would come in at $113.8 billion.

Revenues increased by $96.8 billion, or 30.6 per cent from 2021, when revenues were lower because of lockdowns and federal government measures, the report says.

As of March 31, 2022, federal debt was more than $1.1 trillion.

The debt-to-GDP ratio was down from 47.5 per cent in the previous fiscal year to 45.5 per cent, while public debt charges were up $4.1 billion, or 20.3 per cent, because of higher inflation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

