B.C. says focus on more than just low fees for universal child-care programs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, holds five-month-old Manal Hussen, right, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on after reaching and agreement in $10-a-day child-care program deal in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, March 28, 2022. The chief spokeswoman for $10-a-day child care at the Coalition of Child Care Advocates for British Columbia said she was celebrating this week after Ontario became the final province to sign on to the federal government's national daycare plan, which promises $30 billion in new spending over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette