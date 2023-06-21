Alberta youth arrested in terrorism investigation subject to peace bond

CALGARY

CALGARY - Police in Calgary say they have arrested a youth in relation to a terrorism investigation.

Details about the accused's identity are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

RCMP say the youth was arrested last week and appeared in court under a section of the Criminal Code that allows for a peace bond if there's fear the person may commit a terrorism offence.

If granted, the peace bond is in effect for up to one year or, if there's a previous terrorism conviction, up to five years.

Police say the youth has been released from custody and is subject to several conditions pending a future court appearance.

RCMP say the case is related to last week's arrest of a 20-year-old Calgary man on terrorism charges.

He faces two counts of facilitating a terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to an activity of a terrorist group.

