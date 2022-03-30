Government working to find out which Ukrainians coming to Canada need most help

OTTAWA - Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada will extend some settlement services to fleeing Ukrainians, but they will not receive all of the same supports as typical refugees.
Many Ukrainians who've applied to come to Canada are doing so under a special visitor visa program that would allow them to work and study for three years while they decide whether or not to return home.
So far about 60,000 Ukrainians and their families have applied to come to Canada under that program, and another 12,000 have come under traditional immigration streams since January.
Fraser says one of the challenges is figuring out how much support people need.
The minister's office says the government is working with the Canadian Red Cross and 550 settlement agencies to deliver language training, help finding a job and orientation.
So far, Fraser says, the government has opted not to provide temporary accommodation or financial assistance.
