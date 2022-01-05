Provinces to receive large shipments of rapid tests: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam appears via videoconference at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday April 6, 2021 in Ottawa. Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam will join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this morning for the first federal COVID-19 update of the new year, as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant pushes provincial and territorial case numbers to record highs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld