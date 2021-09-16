Where the federal party leaders are on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Windsor, Ont.
9 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. No address provided.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
London, Ont.
12:30 p.m. — Announcement and media availability. Bellamere Winery and Event Centre, 1260 Gainsborough Rd.
St. Catharines, Ont.
7:30 p.m. — Event with supporters. Trenergy Inc., 81 Eastchester Ave.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Sherbrooke, Que.
9:45 a.m. — Talk about the Trudeau government's record on climate change and media availability. Greenspace North of Cooperative of the University of Sherbrooke between Voie 3 and 6. Nearest building: B5, 2500 Bd de l'Université #014.
Sackville, N.S.
3:30 p.m. — Visit to a local business. Futures Cafe at Building Futures, 61 Glendale Ave.
Halifax
4:30 p.m. — Meet supporters. Greenspace next to Halifax Common Pavilion, 5816 Cogswell St.
___