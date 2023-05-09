No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $28 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot May 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $28 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on May 12 will be an estimated $33 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Gambling Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPickleball club caps membership amid court crunchGreyback trialling 4-day work weekArson suspect arrested for Toyota fireHundreds of pounds of pasta dumped near New Jersey streamVees advance to Fred Page Cup finalWalmart deal takes down StructurlamHappy 100th birthdayLetters to the Editor (3): Friday, May 5, 2023Disaster-stricken mayors plead for helpLetters to the Editor (4): Thursday, May 4, 2023 Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Memories of compassion, partnership and a team Maple Leafs fans set to watch team battle for survival in playoffs Local church holds 'big influence' over Ontario township that voted down Pride flags Today is McHappy Day Seán McCann playing Venables Theatre A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed