Navy needs to prepare for tough talks over warship delays, cost increases: Norman

The centre block of the future HMCS Max Bernays is moved from the fabrication building to dockside at the Irving Shipbuilding facility in Halifax on January 22, 2021. Retired vice-admiral Mark Norman says the Royal Canadian Navy needs to start preparing for pressure to accept a smaller fleet as delays and escalating costs continue to buffet the country’s $60-billion plan to build new warships over the coming decades. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan