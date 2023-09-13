Police say another Sikh student attacked on bus in Kelowna, B.C.

An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. The World Sikh Organization of Canada says a Sikh high school student in Kelowna, B.C., was kicked, punched and pepper sprayed in an attack Monday, the second instance of violence against a Sikh youth this year in the city.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck