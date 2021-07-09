Quebec businesses want vaccine passport system to be simple, not a burden

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé responds to a question flanked by Quebec Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda, left, and Daniel Paré, head of the Quebec vaccination program, during a news conference in Montreal, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Quebec business owners are welcoming the government's vaccine-passport system but say it should be easy and clear for entrepreneurs who are already struggling through the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson