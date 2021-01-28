New maritime cybersecurity centre to fight pirates — and not the swashbuckling kind

An overall view of the Davie shipyard is shown in Levis, Que., on Dec. 14, 2018. A new research centre created at Montreal's Polytechnique university will aim to protect ships from pirates — and they're not talking about Blackbeard or Captain Kidd. Canada’s Maritime Cyber Security Centre of Excellence will combine the expertise of two Polytechnique researchers, Quebec cybersecurity startup Neptune Cyber and Davie Shipbuilding, The Canadian Press has learned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot