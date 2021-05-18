Vancouver mayor says sorry for city's role in turning away South Asians in 1914

Passengers on board the Komagata Maru are shown in this undated handout image. The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had "cruel effects" on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Public Library *MANDATORY CREDIT*