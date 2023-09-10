'He was my friend': Canadian volunteer reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian attack

An aerial view near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed Saturday morning by a Russian attack. In an Instagram post, humanitarian group Road to Relief says Anthony “Tonko” Ihnat was killed while travelling in a vehicle with three other volunteers with the organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Libkos