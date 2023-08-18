The Canadian Press erroneously reported on Aug. 16 that Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault's upcoming trip to China will be the first official visit of a cabinet minister to that country since 2018. In fact, International Trade Minister Mary Ng travelled to China in 2019.
Corrective to Aug. 16 story on Minister Steven Guilbeault's official visit to China
