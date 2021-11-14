Canada has no choice but to bar Huawei from 5G mobile networks, security experts say

In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, a woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus browses her smartphone as a masked woman walks by the Huawei retail shop promoting its 5G network in Beijing. As the Liberal government prepares to unfurl its policy on next-generation mobile networks, global security experts say all signs point to the exclusion of Chinese vendor Huawei Technologies from the long-awaited blueprint. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andy Wong