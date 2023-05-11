CP NewsAlert: Suspect in stabbings of mother, child in Edmonton dies NewsAlert: Suspect in deaths of mother, child dies May 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDMONTON - Police say the suspect in the stabbing deaths of a mother and child in southeast Edmonton last week has died in hospital.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Justice Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGreyback trialling 4-day work weekPickleball club caps membership amid court crunchArson suspect arrested for Toyota fireFresh salvo fired at friendship centreRV staying another year on West BenchHundreds of pounds of pasta dumped near New Jersey streamLacrosse group feels boxed outVees advance to Fred Page Cup finalLetters to the Editor (3): Friday, May 5, 2023Letters to the Editor (3): Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Hectares burned in B.C. wildfires four times higher as high heat moves in Decision coming 'very, very soon' on future of Peel Region: Ford Man indicted on 98 charges including hate crimes for 2022 shooting at Taiwanese church in California Province calling for public's help to fight against aquatic invaders CP NewsAlert: Suspect in stabbings of mother, child in Edmonton dies 74 million tourists visited Orlando, Florida, almost reaching pre-pandemic levels