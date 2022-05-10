Some cities will not halve child-care fees by end of year, study finds

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau high-fives a child as he plays with children in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, March 28, 2022. Study says some cities will not half child care fees by end of year. The federal government’s acclaimed national child-care program says it will make child care more affordable for parents, but a new study suggests how much fees are reduced will depend on where they live.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette