Another Canadian who served in Afghanistan files discrimination lawsuit against feds

Asylum seeker Taiba Nuri is followed by her husband Mahamed Yusef Niazi, from Afghanistan, carrying their seven-month-old daughter Sahaba, cross the border at Roxham Road from New York into Canada Friday March 24, 2023 in Champlain, NY.. The federal government plans to fight allegations of discrimination for the disparate way it approached the Ukrainian and Afghan refugee crises on a single legal front, as another Canadian-Afghan sues for the right to rescue their family from the Taliban.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz