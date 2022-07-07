Péladeau family quarrel over inheritance ends as high court rejects brothers' appeal

Pierre Karl Peladeau, president and CEO of Quebecor, speaks with reporters in Ottawa on May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

 PD

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada is refusing to hear an appeal by Quebec media mogul Pierre Karl Péladeau and his brother of a ruling that awarded $36 million in inheritance to their sister.

Canada's high court dismissed the appeal involving a more than 20-year-old family quarrel between the heirs of the late Quebecor founder Pierre Péladeau, and as is customary, it did not give a reason.

Superior Court Justice Gérard Dugré in 2020 ordered Placements Péladeau Inc., which controls the estate, to award Anne-Marie Péladeau $36 million plus interest and court costs.

Her brothers, Érik and Pierre Karl — who is president and CEO of Quebecor — appealed that decision to Quebec's highest court and lost in November 2021.

Anne-Marie Péladeau had claimed $88 million in the dispute, which dates back to a settlement reached in 2000, three years after Pierre Péladeau died.

At the heart of the case was whether a clause in the contract with Anne-Marie Péladeau allowed her to receive certain yearly payments only if the dividends paid to the placement company by Quebecor exceeded $4.2 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.