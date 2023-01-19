How ground-penetrating radar is used to find unmarked graves at residential schools

Members of the Six Nations Police conduct a search for unmarked graves using ground-penetrating radar on the 500 acres of the lands associated with the former Indian Residential School, the Mohawk Institute, in Brantford, Ont., Tuesday, November 9, 2021. It's the technology behind the discoveries of what are believed to be unmarked graves at former residential school sites — but how much does the public understand about how ground-penetrating radar works? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn