B.C. proposes new law for sharing of intimate images online without permission

Carol Todd holds a photo of her late teenage daughter Amanda Todd and the necklace she was wearing in the school photo as she speaks outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, B.C., on Friday, October 14, 2022. B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma alongside Carol Todd, founding of the Amanda Todd Legacy Society, are scheduled to make an announcement about protections against the sharing of intimate images without permission.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck