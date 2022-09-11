Flamingoes, sandwiches among unusual items left at Queen tribute site in London

Canadian Kersten Samolczyk who now resides in the United Kingdom places flowers by a Canadian flag as thousands of mourners lay flowers as people pay their respects near the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette