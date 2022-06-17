RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke provides testimony regarding the transmission of a Twitter message related to a replica police cruiser at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Truro, N.S. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Nearly two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan