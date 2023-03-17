Canadians mourn the deaths of two Edmonton police officers : In The News for Mar. 17

Edmonton Police Const. Travis Jordan, left, and Const. Brett Ryan are seen in a composite image made from two undated handout photos. Jordan, 35, an 8 1/2-year veteran with the service, and Ryan, 30, who had been with the service for 5 1/2 years, were killed in Edmonton responding to a domestic violence call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*